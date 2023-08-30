Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.38 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028691 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.