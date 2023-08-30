Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Up 10.4% in August

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Koppers stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. 9,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,356. The firm has a market cap of $807.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.30. Koppers has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $752,841. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Koppers by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

