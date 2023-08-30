Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 67,630 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Medtronic worth $64,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,559. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.