Korea Investment CORP Has $61.61 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184,743 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CSX were worth $61,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Wednesday. 1,740,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961,258. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

