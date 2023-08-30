Korea Investment CORP Has $66.19 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 397,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,195 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.06. The company had a trading volume of 321,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,378. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.