Korea Investment CORP Has $73.48 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 549,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,943 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $73,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.35. 758,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $97.94 and a one year high of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

