Korea Investment CORP Has $76.07 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $168.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,202. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.