Korea Investment CORP Has $78.36 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 121,174 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $78,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.58. 1,628,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,427,364. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

