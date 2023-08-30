Korea Investment CORP Has $84.22 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,338 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $84,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.