Korea Investment CORP Has $92.51 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,015 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $92,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

