Korea Investment CORP Purchases 165,522 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,522 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $57,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 352,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,364. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

