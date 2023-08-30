Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of MetLife worth $60,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of MET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. 486,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

