Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Hershey worth $71,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.97. 141,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

