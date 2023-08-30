Korea Investment CORP Sells 21,339 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $81,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,436. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

