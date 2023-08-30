Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $50,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $28.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,555.78. 22,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,766. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,481.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,509.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

