Korea Investment CORP Sells 73,646 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,646 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of 3M worth $53,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after purchasing an additional 508,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.23. 790,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

