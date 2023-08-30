Korea Investment CORP Sells 88,594 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,594 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $54,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,900,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

