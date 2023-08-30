L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

LHX stock opened at $177.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.