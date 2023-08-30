LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 3.5%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 302,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,023,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 176,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

