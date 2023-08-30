LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 4.3%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 220,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 684,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,166,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,047,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,615. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

