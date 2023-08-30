LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) to Issue $0.44 None Dividend

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Stock Up 0.3 %

LFVN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 78,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at LifeVantage

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $253,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Judd Dayton purchased 5,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 749,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,709,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,278 shares of company stock worth $146,606. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

