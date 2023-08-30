Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

