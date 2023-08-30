Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

