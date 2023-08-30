Mantle Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $823.00 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,382,070.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.44095129 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $24,382,790.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

