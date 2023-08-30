Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Down to $15.69

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $15.34. Marine Products shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 43,943 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPX. DA Davidson started coverage on Marine Products in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Marine Products Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $512.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

