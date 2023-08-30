Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,353,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.87. 284,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,195. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.