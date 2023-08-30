Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.61. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $17.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.43.

MLM traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.52. 41,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.99. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

