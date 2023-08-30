Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,252,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,289 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.6% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $455,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 1,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 225,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 458,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.46. 1,340,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $390.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

