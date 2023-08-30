Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,604,465 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.41% of Mastercard worth $4,845,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MA traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,457. The stock has a market cap of $390.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
