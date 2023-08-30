MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.00 million-$420.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.27 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.88 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

