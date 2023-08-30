Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1,272.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $266.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $269.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,979 shares of company stock worth $21,903,170 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.