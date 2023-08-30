Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in August

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $2.42 on Wednesday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

