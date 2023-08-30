Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,660,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK remained flat at $109.99 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,893. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $279.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.