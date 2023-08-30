Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 682,600.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 6.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.98. 10,257,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813,693. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $761.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

