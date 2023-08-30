Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

MCHP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 805,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

