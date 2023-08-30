Mobico Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.08

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Mobico Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

