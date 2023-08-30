MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

