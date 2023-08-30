MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $102.01. The company had a trading volume of 430,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.