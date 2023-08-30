MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

