MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $954.08. 16,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $943.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

