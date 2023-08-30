Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

