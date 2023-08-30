Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,118,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 451,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,946,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.24. 2,619,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.93. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

