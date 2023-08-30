M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $15.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $192.56. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

