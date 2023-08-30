Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 323,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 512.4 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nabtesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.
