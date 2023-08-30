Nancee L. Ronning Acquires 315 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) insider Nancee L. Ronning bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $20,364.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,859.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,335. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 467.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

