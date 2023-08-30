Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $79.91 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $79.91 million and $2.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,204.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00247826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.73 or 0.00781996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00518559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00059014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00119324 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

