National Pension Service Acquires 174,742 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,742 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $94,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

ADM traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. 419,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

