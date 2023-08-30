National Pension Service Buys 10,125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Duke Energy worth $119,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

DUK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.