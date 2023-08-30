National Pension Service Buys 304,386 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,386 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.21% of Corteva worth $90,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 453,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

