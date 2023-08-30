National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $84,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.87. 126,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

